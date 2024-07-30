Marketplace.
Wooden Balance Board

Introducing our Wooden Balance Board, the ultimate child's toy that combines fun and development in one delightful package! Crafted from sturdy Beech Plywood, this balance board is designed to withstand the playful antics of young adventurers while ensuring long-lasting durability.


With a felt-lined surface, this balance board not only adds a layer of comfort but also enhances grip, making it an ideal tool for nurturing your child's balance and gross motor skills. Watch as they embark on endless imaginative journeys, from balancing acts to playful spins, all while enhancing their coordination and strength.


We care about your child's playtime as much as you do, which is why our package includes a comprehensive care and maintenance guide. Available in eight languages, this guide ensures that the board stays in optimal condition, ready for countless hours of joyous play.


Let your child's imagination soar while they discover the joy of balance and movement with our Wooden Balance Board. It's more than just a toy; it's a tool for growth, learning, and endless fun.

Sets include: Wooden Balance Board
Size: 830 x 300mm
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Product code: 74063

