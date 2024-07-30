Marketplace.
image 1 of Translucent Letters Uppercase
image 1 of Translucent Letters Uppercaseimage 2 of Translucent Letters Uppercaseimage 3 of Translucent Letters Uppercaseimage 4 of Translucent Letters Uppercase

Translucent Letters Uppercase

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£7.99

£7.99/each

Translucent Letters Uppercase
Embark on an exciting letter-learning journey with our uppercase letters A-Z! Crafted from robust acrylic and featuring raised edges, these letters are more than just characters; they're the perfect companions for a variety of engaging activities.

Whether you're tracing them for precision, pressing them into play dough and sand for a tactile experience, or illuminating them on a light panel for added fun, these chunky acrylic letters are designed to make learning enjoyable. Dive into the world of letters and let the exploration begin!

Set includes: 26 Uppercase letters
Size: approx. 50mm
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code: 73137

View all Educational Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here