Marketplace.
image 1 of Wooden Sea Life Blocks
image 1 of Wooden Sea Life Blocksimage 2 of Wooden Sea Life Blocksimage 3 of Wooden Sea Life Blocksimage 4 of Wooden Sea Life Blocksimage 5 of Wooden Sea Life Blocks

Wooden Sea Life Blocks

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Wooden Sea Life Blocks
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Make a splash with our tickit<sup>®</sup> Wooden Sea Life Blocks! Our smooth and chunky picture blocks are perfect for little hands; lightweight and tactile, your child will enjoy discovering the wonders of life under the sea. Made from basswood ply and with photo realistic imagery printed on both sides, the blocks are colourful and eye-catching, encouraging your child to learn more about sea creatures and marine life from all over the globe. <br><br>The blocks stand upright or can be stacked, making them ideal for imaginative play and developing their language skills as they ask questions about the characterisics of these fascinating creatures and plants. What do they eat and where do they sleep? Did you know it is the male seahorses that carries the babies? Or that blue whales are the largest animals ever known to have lived on Earth? Why not have fun discovering sea life with your child by finding out interesting facts, making pictures, storytelling or discussing how environmental issues are impacting their habitats.<br></p>

Set includes: 15 double-sided wooden blocks and colour identification guide in 8 languages.
Size: Size of blue whale: 137mm x 56mm x 14mm.
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Product Code: 73566

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here