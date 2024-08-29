Rainbow Activity Wall Panels

Dive into the world of fun and learning with the Viga Wooden Activity Wall Toy. This fantastic toy is divided into five sections, each packed with a unique set of engaging activities designed to boost hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. Brace yourself for interlocking gears, spinning weather wheels, shape matching adventures, a xylophone with mirrors, and a captivating wire bead maze.

Perfect for both solo and group play, these challenges provide children with a diverse range of hands-on learning opportunities, fostering problem-solving skills and language development.

With simple self-assembly, the set conveniently arrives in five panels, complete with fixing holes and attachment screws, making it a breeze to fit onto any wall for instant interactive excitement.

Crafted from durable MDF, this activity wall toy is tailor-made for indoor play, ensuring a world of exploration and entertainment. Unleash the joy of discovery with this educational and entertaining addition to your play area!

Set includes: Rainbow Activity Wall Panels. Size: 1620 x 810 x 15mm. Age: Suitable from 18 months. Product Code: 76095 This VIGA product is made from FSC-certified wood. All FSC-certified products in our distribution range will carry a demonstrated chain of custody, proving the wood comes from responsibly managed forests and harvested to benefit communities, wildlife and the environment.