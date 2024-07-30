Round Light Panel 50cm

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>Capture your child's imagination with our tickit<sup>®</sup> Round LED light panels. A fascinating way for your child to explore light, colours and shapes. The panel is slimline with safe rounded edges, an anti-trip magnetic connector and 3 light level settings. It is robust, portable and easy to wipe clean with a simple locking mechanism to prevent the panel from being turned off unintentionally. All tickit<sup>®</sup> Light Panels have an A+ energy rating.<br><br>An exciting and engaging sensory experience for children that will allow them to investigate natural and man-made objects, colour mixing, shapes and patterns and so much more! Combine with our light panel accessories to create exciting activities for your child.<br><br><strong>73050 includes:</strong> 1 round light panel, a universal power adaptor (UK/ EU/ US/ AU compatible) with low voltage mains power supply, instructions for use and a tickit<sup>®</sup> Light Panel Activities Guide. <br><strong>Size:</strong> 50cm = illuminated area 43cm diameter.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable for use with children under adult supervision.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 73050 (50cm)<br></html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>