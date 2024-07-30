Marketplace.
image 1 of Woodland Trail Set
image 1 of Woodland Trail Setimage 2 of Woodland Trail Setimage 3 of Woodland Trail Setimage 4 of Woodland Trail Setimage 5 of Woodland Trail Set

Woodland Trail Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£39.99

£39.99/each

Woodland Trail Set
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Bringing the outdoors in, our tickit<sup>®</sup> Woodland Trail Set is perfect for little explorers!</p>

The beautiful boxed woodland set includes wooden trees, leaves, forest animals and minibeasts, stones and puddles, animal footprints with log-design tree rings on the reverse, toadstools and a two-piece arched bridge. Intricate laser features on the animals, leaves and logs create a tactile indentation design making them attractive and great for mark making/crayon or charcoal rubbing whilst giving them a sensory exploration element.

Follow the tracks to discover if you are on the trail of a stag, fox, rabbit, owl, hedgehog or squirrel! Whose are these footprints? Where do they go?

Your child will enjoy using their imagination and using the natural wooden pieces to create small world play.

Set includes:
• 5 x leaves
• 8 x animals (owl, rabbit, stag, squirrel, fox, hedgehog, snail, butterfly)
• 2 x minibeasts with faux leather details (ladybird, woodlouse)
• 2 x toadstools
• 4 x flat stones
• 2 x water puddles
• 6 x log slices (tree rings one side and animal footprints on the reverse)
• 2-piece arch/bridge
• a wooden storage box with clear safe acrylic lid.
Size: Stag H 6cm. Leaf approx. L 6cm. Log / paw 3.5cm diameter. Large arch H 3.5cm. Box L 27cm x W 18.5cm x D 5cm.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code: 73552

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here