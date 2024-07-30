* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Set includes: • 5 x leaves • 8 x animals (owl, rabbit, stag, squirrel, fox, hedgehog, snail, butterfly) • 2 x minibeasts with faux leather details (ladybird, woodlouse) • 2 x toadstools • 4 x flat stones • 2 x water puddles • 6 x log slices (tree rings one side and animal footprints on the reverse) • 2-piece arch/bridge • a wooden storage box with clear safe acrylic lid. Size: Stag H 6cm. Leaf approx. L 6cm. Log / paw 3.5cm diameter. Large arch H 3.5cm. Box L 27cm x W 18.5cm x D 5cm. Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Product Code: 73552

Your child will enjoy using their imagination and using the natural wooden pieces to create small world play.

Follow the tracks to discover if you are on the trail of a stag, fox, rabbit, owl, hedgehog or squirrel! Whose are these footprints? Where do they go?

The beautiful boxed woodland set includes wooden trees, leaves, forest animals and minibeasts, stones and puddles, animal footprints with log-design tree rings on the reverse, toadstools and a two-piece arched bridge. Intricate laser features on the animals, leaves and logs create a tactile indentation design making them attractive and great for mark making/crayon or charcoal rubbing whilst giving them a sensory exploration element.

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Bringing the outdoors in, our tickit<sup>®</sup> Woodland Trail Set is perfect for little explorers!</p>

