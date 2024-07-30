Marketplace.
image 1 of Castle Discovery Dividers
image 1 of Castle Discovery Dividersimage 2 of Castle Discovery Dividersimage 3 of Castle Discovery Dividersimage 4 of Castle Discovery Dividersimage 5 of Castle Discovery Dividers

Castle Discovery Dividers

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£34.99

£34.99/each

Castle Discovery Dividers

Explore our Castle Discovery Dividers, where imagination meets craftsmanship! Let your little ones build kingdoms, create stories, and explore realms with these meticulously crafted dividers. Crafted from Birch plywood, our dividers redefine playtime by seamlessly merging learning and fun.

With easy assembly and intricate laser detailing, these dividers are more than just dividers—they're gateways to endless adventures!


Designed for small world play, each piece is thoughtfully created to stimulate tactile exploration and foster creativity.


Join us in unlocking the boundless possibilities of imaginative play with our Castle Discovery Dividers. Dive into a world where fantasy and reality intertwine, providing hours of entertainment and learning for children of all ages.

Sets include: 2 piece set
Size: 595 x 595 x 170mm
Age: Suitable from 3 years.
Product code: 74071

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here