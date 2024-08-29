Crocodile Activity Walker

Discover the joy of playtime with the delightful Viga Wooden Activity Walker. This whimsical walker comes adorned with charming crocodile features and boasts a variety of engaging activities on each side. From shape matching and a jungle maze to a bead maze, xylophone, number blocks, counting beads, and interlocking cogs â€“ it's a treasure trove of fun and learning. Designed with adventurous toddlers in mind, this walker offers a spectrum of hands-on learning opportunities. It's not just about play; it's a journey of developing coordination, honing motor skills, solving problems, and fostering language development. Crafted from sturdy MDF, the Viga Wooden Activity Walker is perfect for indoor adventures. Assembly is a breeze, making it a hassle-free addition to your little one's playtime. Let the learning and laughter begin! Set includes: Crocodile Wooden Activity Walker. Size: 433 x 417 x 359mm. Age: Suitable from 12 months. Product Code: 76097 This VIGA product is made from FSC-certified wood. All FSC-certified products in our distribution range will carry a demonstrated chain of custody, proving the wood comes from responsibly managed forests and harvested to benefit communities, wildlife and the environment.