Marketplace.
image 1 of Lake View A2 Play Mat
image 1 of Lake View A2 Play Matimage 2 of Lake View A2 Play Matimage 3 of Lake View A2 Play Matimage 4 of Lake View A2 Play Matimage 5 of Lake View A2 Play Mat

Lake View A2 Play Mat

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£21.99

£21.99/each

Lake View A2 Play Mat

Embark on a magical journey with our captivating alpine scene play mat! Featuring a highly detailed photographic image of a tranquil lake mirroring the sky, mountains, and nearby trees, it's the perfect setting for imaginative play.

Designed to perfectly complement our A2 Light Panel, this play mat becomes even more enchanting when illuminated. Its semi-translucent properties allow light to shine through, illuminating the scene with a mesmerising glow. Depending on the colour used, you'll experience a range of effects—some colours may intensify, while others might appear to fluoresce, adding excitement to playtime.

Crafted from durable polyester, this mat is built to withstand hours of play and is easy to wipe clean. Whether your little ones are creating vibrant small world scenes, weaving imaginative tales, or engaging in sensory exploration, this play mat is the perfect accessory for sparking creativity and endless hours of fun!

Set includes: 1 x polyester play mat.
Size: A2. Wipe clean only 
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Product Code: 73584

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here