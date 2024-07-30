Lake View A2 Play Mat

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Crafted from durable polyester, this mat is built to withstand hours of play and is easy to wipe clean. Whether your little ones are creating vibrant small world scenes, weaving imaginative tales, or engaging in sensory exploration, this play mat is the perfect accessory for sparking creativity and endless hours of fun!

Designed to perfectly complement our A2 Light Panel, this play mat becomes even more enchanting when illuminated. Its semi-translucent properties allow light to shine through, illuminating the scene with a mesmerising glow. Depending on the colour used, you'll experience a range of effects—some colours may intensify, while others might appear to fluoresce, adding excitement to playtime.

Embark on a magical journey with our captivating alpine scene play mat! Featuring a highly detailed photographic image of a tranquil lake mirroring the sky, mountains, and nearby trees, it's the perfect setting for imaginative play.

