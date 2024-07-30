Winter Valley A2 Play Mat

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Crafted from durable polyester, this mat is built to withstand hours of play and is easy to wipe clean. Whether it's creating enchanting small world scenes, embarking on storytelling adventures, or exploring sensory play, this play mat is the ideal accessory for sparking creativity and exploration in children of all ages!

Designed to perfectly complement our A2 Light Panel, this play mat becomes even more magical when illuminated. Its semi-translucent properties allow light to shine through, bringing the scene to life with a mesmerising glow. Depending on the colour used, you'll experience a variety of effects—some colours may intensify, while others might appear to fluoresce, adding excitement to playtime.

Step into a winter wonderland with our captivating winter scene play mat! Featuring a highly detailed photographic image of snow covered trees nestled in a valley, with a majestic icy mountain range stretching into the distance, it's the perfect setting for imaginative play.

