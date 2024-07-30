Woodland Trail Treehouse
Introducing our Woodland Trail Tree House - an ideal toy to enhance your child's imaginative small world play. This 3-tier Woodland Trail Tree House will allow your child to unlock their creativity and innovation. Included with the set are small wooden ladders and a small wooden bird to allow your child to create an endless amount of creative stories.
Easy to assemble, the deeply lasered foliage layers provide an interesting tactile element, and the ladders can be used to link each layer through holes and gaps.
Sets include: A Treehouse. 3 wooden ladders, an owl, squirrel, hedgehog and bird.
Size: 545 x 370 x 365mm
Age: Suitable from 3 years.
Product code: 74059
|Appropriate Age Warning
|NA
|Age
|2
|Type
|Discovery
