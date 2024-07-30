Marketplace.
image 1 of Woodland Trail Treehouse
image 1 of Woodland Trail Treehouseimage 2 of Woodland Trail Treehouseimage 3 of Woodland Trail Treehouseimage 4 of Woodland Trail Treehouseimage 5 of Woodland Trail Treehouse

Woodland Trail Treehouse

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£39.99

£39.99/each

Woodland Trail Treehouse

Introducing our Woodland Trail Tree House - an ideal toy to enhance your child's imaginative small world play. This 3-tier Woodland Trail Tree House will allow your child to unlock their creativity and innovation. Included with the set are small wooden ladders and a small wooden bird to allow your child to create an endless amount of creative stories.

Easy to assemble, the deeply lasered foliage layers provide an interesting tactile element, and the ladders can be used to link each layer through holes and gaps.

Sets include: A Treehouse. 3 wooden ladders, an owl, squirrel, hedgehog and bird.
Size: 545 x 370 x 365mm
Age: Suitable from 3 years.
Product code: 74059

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here