Winding Road A2 Play Mat

Crafted from durable polyester, this mat is built to withstand hours of play and is easy to wipe clean. Whether your little ones are creating bustling small world scenes, crafting imaginative stories, or indulging in sensory exploration, this play mat is the perfect companion for endless hours of creative fun!

Designed to perfectly fit our A2 Light Panel, this play mat takes on a whole new level of enchantment when illuminated. Its semi-translucent properties allow the light to shine through, bringing the scene to life with a mesmerising glow. Depending on the colour you choose, you'll experience a variety of effects—some colours may intensify, while others might appear to fluoresce, adding excitement to playtime.

Picture yourself in a serene summer landscape with our delightful play mat! This charming mat features a stunning photographic image of rolling hills, graceful Cypress trees, and a winding road leading to a quaint hilltop hamlet. It's the perfect canvas for sparking imaginative play!

