Marketplace.
image 1 of Winding Road A2 Play Mat
image 1 of Winding Road A2 Play Matimage 2 of Winding Road A2 Play Matimage 3 of Winding Road A2 Play Matimage 4 of Winding Road A2 Play Matimage 5 of Winding Road A2 Play Mat

Winding Road A2 Play Mat

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£21.99

£21.99/each

Winding Road A2 Play Mat

Picture yourself in a serene summer landscape with our delightful play mat! This charming mat features a stunning photographic image of rolling hills, graceful Cypress trees, and a winding road leading to a quaint hilltop hamlet. It's the perfect canvas for sparking imaginative play!

Designed to perfectly fit our A2 Light Panel, this play mat takes on a whole new level of enchantment when illuminated. Its semi-translucent properties allow the light to shine through, bringing the scene to life with a mesmerising glow. Depending on the colour you choose, you'll experience a variety of effects—some colours may intensify, while others might appear to fluoresce, adding excitement to playtime.

Crafted from durable polyester, this mat is built to withstand hours of play and is easy to wipe clean. Whether your little ones are creating bustling small world scenes, crafting imaginative stories, or indulging in sensory exploration, this play mat is the perfect companion for endless hours of creative fun!

Set includes: 1 x polyester play mat.
Size: A2. Wipe clean only 
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Product Code: 73582

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here