Winding Road A2 Play Mat
Sold and sent by Commotion Limited
Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
- Marketplace orders over £50*
- Delivery SaverAnytime plan customers
£21.99
£21.99/each
Picture yourself in a serene summer landscape with our delightful play mat! This charming mat features a stunning photographic image of rolling hills, graceful Cypress trees, and a winding road leading to a quaint hilltop hamlet. It's the perfect canvas for sparking imaginative play!
Designed to perfectly fit our A2 Light Panel, this play mat takes on a whole new level of enchantment when illuminated. Its semi-translucent properties allow the light to shine through, bringing the scene to life with a mesmerising glow. Depending on the colour you choose, you'll experience a variety of effects—some colours may intensify, while others might appear to fluoresce, adding excitement to playtime.
Crafted from durable polyester, this mat is built to withstand hours of play and is easy to wipe clean. Whether your little ones are creating bustling small world scenes, crafting imaginative stories, or indulging in sensory exploration, this play mat is the perfect companion for endless hours of creative fun!
Set includes: 1 x polyester play mat.
Size: A2. Wipe clean only
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Product Code: 73582
|Appropriate Age Warning
|NA
|Age
|2
|Type
|Discovery
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE when you spend over £50 on eligible Marketplace products
- Included for Delivery Saver Anytime plan customers
- £3 for orders under £50
- £6 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 3pm
£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review