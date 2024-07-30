Caterpillar Activity Wall Panels

Introducing the Viga Wooden Activity Wall Toy â€“ the ultimate playtime wonder divided into five exciting sections. Each section features a unique set of manipulative activities carefully crafted to inspire hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. Get ready for spinning eyes, rotating discs, a vibrant primary color wheel, locks and catches, and an intriguing interlocking gear puzzle. This versatile toy is perfect for both individual and collaborative play, offering children a diverse range of hands-on learning opportunities, from problem-solving challenges to language development adventures. Assembly is a breeze with simple self-assembly. The set conveniently comes in five panels equipped with fixing holes and attachment screws, making it easy to fit onto any wall for an instant burst of interactive fun. Crafted from durable MDF, this activity wall toy is designed for indoor use, ensuring endless hours of entertainment and learning for your little ones. Let the excitement unfold with this engaging and educational addition to your play space! Set includes: Caterpillar Activity Wall Panel. Size: 1870 x 610 x 15mm. Age: Suitable from 18 months. Product Code: 76093 This VIGA product is made from FSC-certified wood. All FSC-certified products in our distribution range will carry a demonstrated chain of custody, proving the wood comes from responsibly managed forests and harvested to benefit communities, wildlife and the environment.