* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Dive into a world where imaginative play scenarios are bought to life; providing hours of entertainment and learning for children of all ages.

Redefining playtime, these dividers are perfect for small world play. Each piece is intricately detailed with laser technology, making them not just fun to play with but also delightfully tactile.

Crafted from Birch plywood these durable dividers are easy to assemble, allowing your little ones to delve straight into an endless adventure.

Let your child's imagination explore the realms of another dimension with our Space Discovery Dividers.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.