Autumn Leaves A2 Play Mat

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Crafted from durable polyester, this mat is built to withstand the rigors of play while being easy to wipe clean. It is the ultimate accessory for small world play, storytelling adventures, and sensory exploration, providing endless opportunities for fun and learning! Set includes: 1 x polyester play mat. Size: A2. Wipe clean only Age: Suitable for all ages. Product Code: 73578

Designed to fit seamlessly with our A2 Light Panel, this play mat offers even more magic when illuminated. Its semi-translucent properties allow light to shine through, illuminating the images with a mesmerising glow. Depending on the colour used, you'll experience unique effects—some colours may intensify, while others might appear to fluoresce, adding excitement to playtime.

Our colourful autumn themed play mat is the perfect backdrop for sparking imaginative play! Featuring a highly detailed photographic image of leaves scattered across a forest floor, it sets the stage for enchanting scenes with our Wooden Enchanted Figures, Wooden Minibeast Blocks, and Translucent Colour Bugs.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.