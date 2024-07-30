Aeroplane Activity Wall Panels

Step into the world of fun and discovery with the Viga Wooden Activity Wall Toy. This incredible toy is divided into five sections, each featuring a variety of engaging activities aimed at boosting hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. Get ready for a clock with moving hands, a captivating wire bead maze, magnetic pens, a shape maze, and fascinating interlocking gears.

Whether your little one loves solo adventures or collaborative play, these challenges provide a wide array of hands-on learning opportunities, nurturing problem-solving skills and language development.

With simple self-assembly, the aeroplane arrives in five panels, complete with fixing holes and attachment screws. Crafted from durable MDF, it's tailor-made for indoor play, ensuring hours of exploration and entertainment.

Bring the joy of learning to life with this educational and entertaining Wooden Activity Wall Toy, the perfect addition to your indoor play space!

Set includes: Aeroplane Activity Wall Panel. Size: 1800 x 600 x 50mm. Age: Suitable from 18 months. Product Code: 76083 This VIGA product is made from FSC-certified wood. All FSC-certified products in our distribution range will carry a demonstrated chain of custody, proving the wood comes from responsibly managed forests and harvested to benefit communities, wildlife and the environment.