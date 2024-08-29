Bear Activity Wall Panel

Unleash the wonder of the visually stunning Wooden Wall Toy! It's not just a toy; it's a gateway to a world of captivating manipulative activities for both solo play and group adventures. Perfect for a single child or a bunch of friends exploring together, this toy is ideal for developing hand-eye coordination, refining finger control, and honing those fine motor skills.

But that's not all â€“ it also offers delightful problem-solving challenges tailored for young minds. Picture this as a conversation starter, engaging children in lively discussions about their discoveries and activities.

For easy setup we include fixing screws. Crafted with care from durable MDF, this wall toy is designed for indoor play, ensuring hours of educational and entertaining fun. Let the excitement and learning unfold in the comfort of your play space!

Set Includes: Bear Activity Wall Panel. Size: 910 x 320mm. Age: Suitable from 18 months. Product Code: 76029 This VIGA product is made from FSC-certified wood. All FSC-certified products in our distribution range will carry a demonstrated chain of custody, proving the wood comes from responsibly managed forests and harvested to benefit communities, wildlife and the environment.