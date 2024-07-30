Beurer BF500 Body Analysis Scale Digital Bathroom Scale with precise full-body analysis Bluetooth Smart Scale with app connection 180kg weight capacity

With Bluetooth low energy technology – keep track of measurements and body data at home and on the move

Whether you are on a diet or training to build muscle - the BF 500 diagnostic scale from the Beurer Signature Line helps you to gain a better insight into your physical condition and optimise your target tracking using bio-impedance analysis. In addition to body weight, the scale also provides you with information on other important body data, allowing you to assess your fitness level even better and to optimally adjust your training program to reach your goals.​