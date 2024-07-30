Yard Polka Tuft Single Duvet Cover Set

Add texture to your home with the polka tufted duvet cover set. Made with 100% cotton and featuring mini dot tufting detail, our polka tuft bedding will add a cosy, textural look to your bedroom. With a comfortable, breathable cotton percale reverse to help you have a better nightÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s sleep, this bedding feels as good as it looks.