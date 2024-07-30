Marketplace.
image 1 of Yard Polka Tuft Single Duvet Cover Set
image 1 of Yard Polka Tuft Single Duvet Cover Setimage 2 of Yard Polka Tuft Single Duvet Cover Setimage 3 of Yard Polka Tuft Single Duvet Cover Set

Yard Polka Tuft Single Duvet Cover Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Riva Home

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£36.00

£36.00/each

Yard Polka Tuft Single Duvet Cover Set
Add texture to your home with the polka tufted duvet cover set. Made with 100% cotton and featuring mini dot tufting detail, our polka tuft bedding will add a cosy, textural look to your bedroom. With a comfortable, breathable cotton percale reverse to help you have a better nightÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s sleep, this bedding feels as good as it looks.
Featuring mini fluffy tufted polka dot design. Made using 100% cotton making for an impossibly comfortable sleep. Clear button closure for easy removal of duvet.

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here