Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchie

Get your hair ready for the day ahead before your head even hits the pillow with Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchie. Cut down styling time and allow for extra beauty sleep, by not having to restyle or re-curl your hair in the morning. This super soft satin scrunchie will reduce frizz, lock in moisture and is designed to prolong and enhance your hair. By simply wrapping the hair around the soft curling rod and securing with the scrunchie, you can comfortably go to sleep and wake up with soft curls effortlessly. Perfect for all hair types that are 2-3 inches below shoulder length. Say goodbye to bedhead and enjoy your blow-dry style with this super cute hair accessory you never knew you needed!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Brush hair through smoothly

• Gather all your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head

• Place the Heatless Curling Scrunchie around your wrist and pull it over your ponytail

• Split hair into two sections and wrap around the curling rod, pulling tightly for best results

• Twist the attached scrunchie in a figure of 8 and secure the wrapped hair into place

• Sleep in the Heatless Curling Scrunchie overnight for best results