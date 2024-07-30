Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchie
image 1 of Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchieimage 2 of Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchieimage 3 of Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchieimage 4 of Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchieimage 5 of Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchie

Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchie

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£8.99

£8.99/each

Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchie
Get your hair ready for the day ahead before your head even hits the pillow with Brushworks Heatless Curling Scrunchie. Cut down styling time and allow for extra beauty sleep, by not having to restyle or re-curl your hair in the morning. This super soft satin scrunchie will reduce frizz, lock in moisture and is designed to prolong and enhance your hair. By simply wrapping the hair around the soft curling rod and securing with the scrunchie, you can comfortably go to sleep and wake up with soft curls effortlessly. Perfect for all hair types that are 2-3 inches below shoulder length. Say goodbye to bedhead and enjoy your blow-dry style with this super cute hair accessory you never knew you needed!PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:•  Brush hair through smoothly• Gather all your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head• Place the Heatless Curling Scrunchie around your wrist and pull it over your ponytail• Split hair into two sections and wrap around the curling rod, pulling tightly for best results• Twist the attached scrunchie in a figure of 8 and secure the wrapped hair into place• Sleep in the Heatless Curling Scrunchie overnight for best results

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here