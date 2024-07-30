Totum Gabbys Dollhouse 18 Charms and 3 Bracelets

With this Gabby's Dollhouse charm bracelets set you can make 3 fun charm bracelets to wear or share with your friends. It comes with 18 colourful charms, that feature Gabby and her friends and also comes with three coloured ribbons that the charms can be threaded on to make the bracelets. Suits ages 3 years +.