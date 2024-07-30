image 1 of Totum Gabbys Dollhouse 18 Charms and 3 Bracelets
image 1 of Totum Gabbys Dollhouse 18 Charms and 3 Braceletsimage 2 of Totum Gabbys Dollhouse 18 Charms and 3 Bracelets

Totum Gabbys Dollhouse 18 Charms and 3 Bracelets

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Totum Gabbys Dollhouse 18 Charms and 3 Bracelets
With this Gabby's Dollhouse charm bracelets set you can make 3 fun charm bracelets to wear or share with your friends. It comes with 18 colourful charms, that feature Gabby and her friends and also comes with three coloured ribbons that the charms can be threaded on to make the bracelets. Suits ages 3 years +.
Gabby's Dollhouse licensedMake 3 Gabby's Dollhouse bracelets with 18 charmsSimply thread them charms onto the bracelets

View all Arts & Crafts

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here