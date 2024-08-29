Rock Lisbon Cabin Suitcase Green

A hard-shell classic in a modern colour palette makes the perfect accessory for your next getaway. Tough & Practical - 8 smooth rolling wheels and a telescopic, push-button handle will help you glide effortlessly on your travels. Effortless 360-degree rotating wheels make manoeuvring around an airport or train station fast and easy. For your complete peace of mind, Lisbon cases are fitted with a combination lock. The interior is fully lined, with a divider section. The design also features packing straps to keep your clothes securely in place. Built To Last- all Rock products come with a 15 year manufacturer’s warranty against manufacturing defects arising from faulty workmanship or materials. 55 x 40 x 20cm, 2.5kg, 34 litre capacity.