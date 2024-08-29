Cosatto Yo! Travel Stroller IATA Approved Airline Compatible Silhouette

The all new Cosatto Yo! is our most compact pushchair yet. From city tripping to jetting away, our travel stroller is hand luggage compatible for easy travel from birth. Featuring an easy one-handed fold that auto locks for convenience, you can relax knowing you can keep your stroller close by on your journeys. Life’s a breeze with Yo! Suitable from birth up to 25kg, the fully reclinable Yo! travel stroller is perfect for resting for tired legs, without compromising on comfort. With an 8kg basket and a helpful storage pocket on the hood, your Yo! stroller has been designed to handle any adventure. Complete with a raincover and a fully extendable UPF100+ sun protection hood, your Yo! stroller has got your little one covered on your travels – whatever the weather.