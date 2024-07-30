Statesman SKPO0E13B Electric Pizza Oven, 12 Inch, Grey

Introducing the ultimate culinary powerhouse for pizza lovers: our state-of-the-art pizza oven is a game-changer in home cooking. With a mighty 1800W rated power and an impressive temperature range of up to 500°C, this oven ensures unparalleled precision in your pizza-making endeavors. Equipped with temperature control and a timer, along with a sleek digital display, achieving the perfect bake has never been easier. Boasting a spacious 330x330 cooking area and including a premium 13-inch pizza stone, this oven lets you unleash your creativity with every pie. Featuring a convenient oven door and handle for effortless access, and powered by dual heating elements for even cooking, this oven is designed to elevate your culinary experience. Plus, as a bonus, we've included essential cooking utensils—a pizza cutter and pizza slicer—to complete your kitchen arsenal. With compact dimensions of H:426 x W:420 x D:295mm, this pizza oven seamlessly fits into any kitchen space, promising to revolutionize your homemade pizza game.