Cute GCSE Pride Exams Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Studio 9.

Send this rainbow congratulations card to celebrate that clever one on their fantastic GCSE results!

'Congratulations on your fantastic GCSE results. We are so proud of you.'

Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.