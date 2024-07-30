Cute University Sock Pun Good Luck Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Presents Felt.

Send your university student good luck wishes as they head off to uni with this funny good luck card.

'Sock it to 'em at uni!'

Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.