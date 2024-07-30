Cute Genius Definition Exams Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Rose Design Cards.

Send your intelligent friends or family this genius definition card to celebrate their Exam Results.

'Genius. Noun. An exceptionally intelligent peron or one with exceptional skill in a particular area. See also: 'You'.'

Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.