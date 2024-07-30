Cute GCSE Genius Exams Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Joanne Hawker. Send huge congratulations to the clever student who has just picked up their brilliant GCSE results! 'You're a GCSE genius!' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.