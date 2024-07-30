Cute Smart Cookie Exams Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Folio. Send this jar of cookies congratulations card to let your loved one know they're one smart cookie! 'You're one smart cookie. Congrats.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.