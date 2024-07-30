Cute One Way Ticket Exams Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like The Playful Indian.

Send this congratulations card to someone who has just passed their exams and it now heading off into the real world of adulthood and work!

'Congrats on passing your exams! One way ticket to success. '

Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.