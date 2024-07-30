Cheeky Magnificent B****** Birthday Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Roll Creative. Wish a friend a happy birthday with this epic card. Perfect for the biggest b****** you know! 'Happy birthday you magnifient b******.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.