Brushworks Professional Needle Combs - 2 Pack

The Brushworks Tail Combs 2 Pack is perfect for sectioning and styling hair at home. Featuring a precise needle handle and fine-toothed comb, this multi-tasking tool can be used to part, style and backcomb.

This pack contains 2 Tail Combs.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• For damage free backcombing, take a small section of the hair and hold away from the head

• Place comb a few centimetres away from the root, push the comb down the hair against the direction of growth in two short strokes

• On the final third stroke, push back right to the roots

• Repeat for each section