Marketplace.
SEBO Upright Bagged Vacuum, Automatic X7 Extra ePower 890 W, Blue 91506GB

SEBO Upright Bagged Vacuum, Automatic X7 Extra ePower 890 W, Blue 91506GB

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£469.99

£469.99/each

SEBO Upright Bagged Vacuum, Automatic X7 Extra ePower 890 W, Blue 91506GB
The Computer Control System optimises performance, ensuring that the brush is always at the correct height for ease of use and long carpet life. It also protects the machine, for example by shutting g down the motor if there is a blockage. Other innovative and practical features include cassette style brush roller removal and an integrated wand for extended reach. The SEBO Automatic X7 Extra ePower features an extended reach hose system for stair cleaning.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here