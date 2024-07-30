Cinema Secrets Blender and Brush Shampoo

This All Natural Vegan Brush Cleansing shampoo will maintain the quality of your makeup brushes and sponges by removing product build up and deep set stains.

Suggested Usage:

Wet brush or blender, add a few drops of the shampoo, use a scrub pad or hand to work up a lather, and rinse thoroughly. Repeat if necessary.

Reshape, layout, and leave out to dry.