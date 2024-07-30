Cinema Secrets Make-Up Brush Cleaner Starter Kit

Features and Benefits Start cleaning your tools like a PRO with Cinema Secrets Lemon Makeup Brush Cleaner and Cleansing Tin. Stubborn waterproof and long wear makeup melts away and brushes dry almost instantly, no water or rinsing required leaving a pleasant lemon scent. The aluminum tin is perfect for the "Dipping Method" for deep cleaning and the twist-top lid fits tight to avoid spills on the job. As soon as brushes are dry to the touch they are ready to use. Dipping Method Directions Pour It, Dip It, Wipe It. Three easy steps is all it takes to bring brushes back to life instantly. Pour CS Makeup Brush Cleaner into our Cleansing Tin and fill the tin up enough to dip 1/4 of the way up the brush bristles. Dip the tip of the brush into the liquid and remove immediately to avoid over saturation. The bristles will draw liquid up into the brush and dissolve away makeup. For large, fluffy, or dense brushes, only dip 10% of the brush tip and hold vertically for 5 seconds so liquid moves down into the base. Wipe the brush clean on an absorbent paper towel or cloth, and repeat as necessary. Reshape the brush and allow to air dry completely before use.

Ingredients

Naptha, LightAlkylate, lsoparafin Hydrocarbon, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol