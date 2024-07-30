Cinema Secrets All Natural Brush Soap

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

All-natural vegan professional makeup brush soap made with coconut oil. Removes traces of stubborn makeup stains. Helps extend the lifespan of your brushes and blenders leaving them smooth and conditioned. • Scrubber included • Cocos Nucifera Oil Suggested Usage: Simply wet your makeup brush or Blender, swirl bristle or blender with cleansing soap. Gently massage onto scrub pad or hand to work up a lather and rinse thoroughly. Repeat if necessary. Reshape, layout and let air dry.

