Argon Tableware 2 Piece Cast Iron Casserole Dish Set - Hob to Oven - 2 Sizes - Slate Grey

The Slate Grey Cast Iron Casserole collection from Argon Tableware provides you with the ultimate kitchen companions, allowing you to cook, roast, braise and bake an almost limitless variety of dishes in truly timeless style.

Since the early 18th Century, cast iron has been the material of choice for cookware connoisseurs across the globe, thanks to its exceptional heat conduction properties. We've paired our Argon Tableware models with a sleek enamel coating that helps prevent food from sticking. thereby making both cooking and cleaning an easier and more enjoyable experience.

This 2 piece set contains one shallow and one large casserole dish, allowing you to cater for all kinds of dishes and cooking disciplines; from stove-top sautéing and slow cooking to in-oven braising, baking and beyond. A series of small self-basting bumps across the inside of the lid collect moisture during cooking and direct it back down onto the food, ensuring perfect, succulent results every time.

Once the cooking is done, cleaning your casserole dish is as simple as scrubbing with warm water and a sponge, then leaving on the hob on a low heat until dry.

Available in a variety of colours, the Cast Iron Casserole collection from Argon Tableware is the perfect way to bring function and flair to any kitchen!