Harbour Housewares 2 Piece Vintage Metal Utility Canisters Set - White

This Vintage Utility Canisters Set from Harbour Housewares allows you to keep your household essentials organised in the most stylish of fashion.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these Canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the elegant handle positioned on top of the airtight lid makes accessing your washing tablets or powder a doddle.

The neutral colour means these canisters will complement any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

Check out the complete range ofVintage Metal Canisters from Harbour Homewares, and create your complete kitchen.