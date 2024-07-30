Harbour Housewares Weed Membrane Peg Remover

An essential weapon in any horticultural arsenal, this Weed Membrane Peg Remover from Harbour Housewares will help you transform any outdoor space into a garden worthy of the world's most famous flower show!

Whether you're plotting an allotment or prepping for a patio or pathway, a barrier against weed growth is an easy and efficient way of keeping those areas looking clean and pristine, without the need for harsh chemicals and weed killers.

This handy tool provides an easy and efficient way of removing our Weed Membrane Fixing Pegs, allowing you to perfectly reposition with a minimum of fuss.

The sturdy metal construction offers long-lasting strength and performance, while the moulded handle provides maximum comfort in the hand.