Argon Tableware Wedding Table Number Cards - 1 to 100 - White

This 100 piece set of Plastic Table Numbers from Argon Tableware is a must have for weddings, banquets and conferences, or for anybody looking to smooth and streamline table service within their café, bar or restaurant.

Designed to work perfectly with our Silver Stainless Steel Table Number Holders, these cards have been constructed from heavy duty plastic for maximum durability.

The large numbers offer the highest level of contrast - easy to spot from a distance - and are double-sided for optimum convenience.

The non-porous surface simply wipes clean once the festivities are over, to be used and reused again and again.