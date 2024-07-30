Harbour Housewares 40pc Weed Membrane Fixing Set with Removal Tool - 15cm

An essential weapon in any horticultural arsenal, this Weed Membrane Fixing Set from Harbour Housewares will help you transform any outdoor space into a garden worthy of the world's most famous flower show!

Whether you're plotting an allotment or prepping for a patio or pathway, a barrier against weed growth is an easy and efficient way of keeping those areas looking clean and pristine, without the need for harsh chemicals and weed killers.

These heavy-duty 12 gauge metal pegs will help secure your control fabric in place, preventing weed seeds from germinating and taking root whilst still allowing water, air and nutrients to pass through, thereby ensuring that your soil and other, desirable, plants are kept vibrant and healthy.

The U-shaped 'staple' design offers maximum strength and performance by making each peg easier to push into the ground without bending, while the stiff plastic Fixing Plates help to ease pressure on the fabric, thereby reducing the risk of tearing.