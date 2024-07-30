Harbour Housewares 5pc Steel Lawn Edging Set - 5m x 16cm - Anthracite

Perfect for flowerbeds, pathways and patios, this 5-Piece Lawn Edging Set from Harbour Housewares will bring crisp, clean lines and a professional finish to any garden or landscaping endeavour.

A galvanised steel construction provides the perfect blend of flexibility and performance, allowing you to easily define both straight edges and sweeping curves with ease.

Each border piece features a series of 8cm spikes, moulded from the same single piece of metal and curved to provide maximum strength and stability once tapped into the soil.

A dual locking mechanism also allows you to secure those individual pieces together for even greater performance and a near-seamless finish (pliers may be required).