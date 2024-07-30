Kingavon Stainless Steel Solar Pathway Light - 38cm - Silver

This pathway light is manufactured with a yellow LED bulb, 2V 30mA polysilicon solar panel, manual on/off switch & stainless steel pole with spiked end for easy insertion into the ground.

It is easy to install with no wiring or electricity required & will work for 6-8 hours on a full charge of 8 hours sunshine approximately.

It requires 1 x AAA 100mAh rechargeable battery which is supplied.