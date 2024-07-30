Marketplace.
Kingavon Stainless Steel Solar Pathway Light - 38cm - Silver

Kingavon Stainless Steel Solar Pathway Light - 38cm - Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Kingavon Stainless Steel Solar Pathway Light - 38cm - Silver
This pathway light is manufactured with a yellow LED bulb, 2V 30mA polysilicon solar panel, manual on/off switch & stainless steel pole with spiked end for easy insertion into the ground.It is easy to install with no wiring or electricity required & will work for 6-8 hours on a full charge of 8 hours sunshine approximately.It requires 1 x AAA 100mAh rechargeable battery which is supplied.

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here