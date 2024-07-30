Harbour Housewares Round Boucle Storage Footstool - H46 x D37cm - Cream/Gold

This Boucle Storage Footstool from Harbour Housewares offers great additional seating to any lounge, bedroom or study, whilst also serving as a beautifully decorative piece to add to your interior.

Constructed from high-quality wood, these stools possess the perfect combination of lightness and stability, while the matching removable lid reveals a handy storage space for gloves, scarves, television remotes or any other of life's little essentials.

A layer of foam padding neatly encompasses the stools, ensuring lasting comfort, whilst the soft boucle covering creates the ultimate level of luxury. The metal hairpin legs, meanwhile, protect surfaces from scuffs and scratches whilst further accentuating the stool's elegant, stylish aesthetic.