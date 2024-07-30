Rink Drink Glass Drinks Dispenser with Tap - 8.7L

Add a touch of timeless style and charm to your next summer garden party or breakfast buffet with this 8.7L Glass Drinks Dispenser from Rink Drink.

The wide-mouth opening allows for easy filling with whatever liquid, fruit, vegetable, botanical or ice cube combinations take your fancy, and features a wire lock with silicone seal to keep your mixological masterpiece fresher for longer.

A chrome plastic tap lets your guests fill their own glasses quickly and conveniently, with a smooth lever action and consistant pour designed to reduce the risk of spills.

The embossed "Old Fashioned Nantucket Glassware" logo on the front of this dispenser provides the perfect retro finishing touch - a stylish addition to classic, coastal and industrial interiors alike!