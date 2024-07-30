Argon Tableware 12pc Marble Placemats & Round Coasters Set - White

Add some rustic chic to your home dining, desk or coffee table with this 12 piece White Marble Placemats & Coasters Set from Argon Tableware.

The perfect fusion of style and substance, the sturdy stone material of these mats makes them incredibly hard-wearing, while the crisp bevelled edging and natural marble pattern will provide a subtle accent of luxury to any interior.

Four soft padded feet on the underside help to protect tabletops and surfaces from scalding, scuffs and scratches.

With a variety of kitchen and dining accessories available, the Argon Tableware Marble & Slate collection has everything you need to help you realise whatever your vision of home may be.