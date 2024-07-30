Nicola Spring Glass Kitchen Sand Timer - 3 Sizes - Clear - Pack of 3

Sand Timers and Hour Glasses have been around for hundreds of years. The traditional hour glass design and its functionality is proven and hard to beat!

Sand Timers are useful for numerous applications around the house ranging from cooking times to exercising.

With crisp white sand they will also make a good addition to your mantle piece.

Available in 15, 30 and 60 minute versions.