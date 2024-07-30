Argon Tableware 3pc Wooden Cooking Spoon Set

This Wooden Cooking Spoon Set from Argon Tableware provides the perfect kitchen companion with which to bake, braise and boil all manner of home-cooked culinary creations.

Crafted from FSC® certified beechwood, these practical and durable utensils have been crafted to meet the demands of both domestic and professional kitchens alike, and will be a part of your kitchen set-up for many meals to come!

Their heat-resistant properties make these utensils ideally suited to every stage of the cooking process, from scraping and stirring to turning, tasting and beyond.

This set comprises spoons in three different handle lengths, enabling you to tackle kitchens, pans and demands of all shapes, styles and sizes.