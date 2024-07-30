Argon Tableware Wooden Spatulas - 30cm - Pack of 3

These 30cm Wooden Spatulas from Argon Tableware provide the perfect kitchen companion with which to bake, braise and boil all manner of home-cooked culinary creations.

Crafted from FSC® certified beechwood, these practical and durable utensils have been crafted to meet the demands of both domestic and professional kitchens alike, and will be a part of your kitchen set-up for many meals to come!

Their heat-resistant properties make these utensils ideally suited to every stage of the cooking process, from scraping and stirring to turning, tasting and beyond.

The angled scraper edge aids in preventing food from sticking to the base of pots and pans without risking the same kind of damage that can be caused by metal spoons and utensils.