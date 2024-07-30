Nicola Spring Hanging Glass Terrariums - 12cm - Clear

Embrace your inner bohemian and bring a calming, natural botanical element to your home with the range of Glass Terrariums from Nicola Spring.

The inclusion of plants and other greenery within the home is said to help alleviate some of the stress and anxiety associated with our hectic modern lifestyles, assisting us in remaining ‘grounded’ within the peace and tranquillity of nature.

These mini planters mean that even those occupying the smallest spaces can feel those benefit, demanding only a fraction of the floor or surface space than that of a full-size fern or Swiss Cheese Plant.

Coming in three size options, each of these terrariums sports a classic blown glass bowl shape with a teardrop top. A large oblique mouth opening makes it easy to insert your own display of succulents, cacti and other small, low-maintenance plants, while the addition of a twisted twine hanging string lets you display your favoured foliage either standing on a counter, tabletop or mantlepiece or hanging from a wall.

For a contemporary twist, swap your succulent for some painted pebbles or a scented tealight.